The Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Serebour Quaicoe, has reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to using the Ghana Card as the exclusive document for voter registration.

The purpose of this is to address concerns related to minors and foreigners registering as voters. Dr. Quaicoe made these remarks during a forum held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the political science department at the University of Ghana (UG) in Accra.

The Minority in Parliament has requested the presence of Electoral Commission officials to provide further details about the process of compiling a “new voters’ register” with the Ghana Card as the identification method.

They are seeking clarification on this matter and have proposed summoning the officials to brief Parliament in the following week.

In response to complaints suggesting that the EC was attempting to compile a new voter register ahead of the 2024 elections, Dr. Quaicoe clarified in an earlier interview on Citi News that the EC’s intention was to conduct a “continuous registration” exercise and not to create a new register. He emphasized that a register had already been compiled in 2020, and the requirement of the Ghana Card was specifically for individuals participating in the continuous registration process.

Dr. Serebour also mentioned that the Electoral Commission is collaborating with Parliament to amend the Constitutional Instrument, which would enable the use of the Ghana Card for continuous registration.

He explained that the proposed amendment seeks to modify the existing election laws to facilitate the constant registration of new voters and individuals who could not register before the 2020 general elections.