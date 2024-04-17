The Convention People’s Party (CPP) is cautioning that the apparent rift between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Electoral Commission (EC), if left unresolved, could significantly impact the outcome of the 2024 general elections.

CPP is therefore advocating for a thorough examination of the EC’s operations under the leadership of Jean Mensah. This call comes in response to the NDC’s demand for an immediate independent investigation into the theft of Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits from the EC’s headquarters.

In a Citi News interview, Director of Communications for the CPP, Sylvester Sarpong Soprano, says it is essential to address the apparent misunderstanding between the NDC and the EC to ensure fair and transparent electoral processes in December.

“We feel that in light of the antagonistic relationship between Mrs. Jean Mensa’s Electoral Commission and the National Democratic Congress, we are on a certain route to perdition with regard to the outcomes of the 2024 election. We have this premonition that the NDC, if they lose to the glorious Convention People’s Party in December, would say that Mrs. Jean Mensah is the reason why CPP won. A wide-ranging inquiry into Mrs. Jean Mensa’s Electoral Commission would be in the interest of all Ghanaians. It would enhance confidence in the activities of the Electoral Commission.”

