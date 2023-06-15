Parliament has clarified that the Speaker’s reference to former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia during his visit to Yagbonwura in Damongo was not a prediction of the 2024 polls.

“We wish to place on record that although the speaker made reference to the two politicians at the said event, it was not an exercise of prediction,” a statement issued by the Media Relations Department of the Public Affairs Subdivision of Parliament said.

Speaker of Parliament, Kingsford Alban Sumana Bagbin was said to have predicted that the 2024 elections will be between Mr Mahama and Dr Bawumia and that it will be the first time in the history of the Fourth Republic that both major parties in Ghana will have candidates hailing from the northern part of Ghana.

But Parliament said Mr Bagbin instead urged the people of the North to be excited that they will be well represented in the political arena.

“He suggested that what should be the focus of interest to the people in northern Ghana, in which context he was speaking, is that they will be well represented at the apex of Ghana’s political structure and that should be a source of pride to them.”

“The Speaker explained that despite political differences, we are one people with a common destiny. Our common goal therefore should be to work towards the common good of all Ghanaians, irrespective of our political differences,” Parliament added in the statement.