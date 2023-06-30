The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says the House could not undertake the second reading of the Bill on Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values also known as the Anti-LGBT bill this week due to the absence of the Chairman and Ranking Member on the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament.

Chairman of the Committee, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi and the Ranking Member of the Committee, Bernard Ahiafor were both unavailable for the reading of the bill to be tabled.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin last week directed the Business Committee to table the Anti-Gay bill this week for a debate, but the House could not do so although the motion appeared on the order paper on Thursday and Friday.

Proponent of the bill, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzra demanded answers for the delay of work on the bill.

“The Bill that was advertised yesterday and today has not found its way to the Business Statement. The Motion by the eight private members on the Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian family Values, has been advertised yesterday and today but unfortunately, it has not found space.”

“It has been advertised for two days and nothing has appeared on the Business Statement, so I want to find out from the Business Committee what they are doing about it.”