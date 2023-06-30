The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour has denied allegations that he shared money in an attempt to buy votes in the recently held Assin North by-election in the Central Region.

According to him, he never engaged in such acts and thus such claims should be disregarded.

In a Facebook post on Friday, June 30, the Deputy Education Minister accused the former National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Joshua Akamba of spreading such claims.

“My attention has been drawn to a false and malicious allegation made by Joshua Akamba.”

“I wish to state categorically that I never engaged in vote buying neither did I share money nor goods before or during Assin North by-election.”

Already, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected claims that it induced voters during the by-election.

The opposition NDC accused the governing party of giving out money to some constituents to woo them to cast their vote for Charles Opoku.

The Director of Communications for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah said the claims are false.