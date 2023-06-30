Founder and President of the African Center for Economic Transformation, Dr. Kingsley Yeboah Amoako, is advocating for the enhancement of institutions such as the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) to drive Ghana’s development by making amendments to the constitution.

Dr. Amoako emphasized the importance of ensuring consistency in the implementation of development plans during his address at the second KB Amissah-Arthur Forum in Accra on Friday, June 30.

He called for constitutional changes to empower institutions and facilitate Ghana’s progress.

While acknowledging the positive contributions of the current constitution, Dr. Amoako stressed the need for specific modifications to achieve the envisioned transformed Ghana.

He expressed his concern regarding the prevalent trend of merely discussing constitutional matters without taking substantial action.

To address this issue, Dr. Amoako proposed empowering institutions like the NDPC, which operates through partnerships and requires continuity.

“The constitution has served us well enough for. There are certain things that need to be changed if we want the transformed Ghana that we are talking about and my frustration is that every day you hear people making speeches about the constitution. We need to move to action and tackle some of the key issues.”

By advocating for constitutional amendments to strengthen institutions, Dr. Amoako aimed to promote sustainable development and enable Ghana to achieve its transformational goals.