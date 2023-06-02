President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has described the late renowned Ghanaian poet and author, Ama Ata Aidoo as an outstanding writer.

The President remarked that the late Ama Ata Aidoo made tremendous contributions to the development of Ghana and the continent.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

“I heard of the news of the death of Ama Ata Aidoo with sadness and sorrow. I extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to her children and family on their great loss. Through her work, she made a tremendous contribution to the development of our country and continent, and expressed so many of our feelings about our fate as Ghanaians and, indeed, as Africans.

“We will miss her; the continent and the world will miss her. She had a reach that was beyond Ghana. May her soul rest in perfect peace until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen,” the President eulogized on his Twitter page.

The prolific writer aged 83 died on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

“The family of Professor Ama Ata Aidoo with deep sorrow but in the hope of the resurrection, informs the general public that our beloved relative and writer passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, May 31, 2023, after a short illness.

“Funeral arrangements would be announced in due course. The Family requests privacy at this difficult moment,” Family head Kwamena Essandoh Aidoo announced in a short statement.

Professor Ata Aidoo has published award-winning novels, plays, short stories, children’s books, and poetry, and influenced generations of African women writers.