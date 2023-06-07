The Upper East Regional Coordinating Council has extended the one-month ban on the movement of cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, donkeys, and their products to encompass the entire region.

This decision was made in response to an anthrax outbreak that has affected certain parts of the region.

Similarly, the ban on the slaughtering, sale, and consumption of meat and meat products derived from the aforementioned animals has been enforced throughout the entire region.

To combat the outbreak, the vaccination of animals against anthrax has also been expanded to cover the entire region. The Upper East Regional Coordinating Council has stated that this vaccination service will be provided free of charge.

The action follows the outbreak of anthrax in Binduri, Bawku West, Talensi, and Bolgatanga Municipality.

As of Friday, 2nd June 2023, 7 cattle and 23 sheep and goats were confirmed dead in the Bansi and Sapeliga communities.

As of June 5, 2023, 13 suspected human anthrax cases, including one death, have been reported from Bansi Community.

Eleven (11) human samples have been sent to the Pong-Tamale Veterinary Laboratory and are awaiting laboratory results.