Head of Referees at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alex Kotei, has described as “barbaric and inhumane” the assault of a female referee by Napari Suheru, a coach during a Division 1B football match near the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale last Saturday.

He was speaking on the incident in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra on Monday.

“I describe the act as barbaric and inhumane. We hear of such incidents in the men’s games and not the women, so this comes to us as a surprise. We will look into it,” he stated.

Mr Kotei emphasised that it was important for people not to intervene in the matter and allow the law to take its course.

“It will be good if some jail sentence is brought to pass. People should not intervene. That is the only way we can bring some sanity in our games. If people intervene like chiefs, then we cannot seek justice. If he is jailed for some months or years then there will be sanity in our games,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested Mr Suheru, the football coach, who assaulted the referee during the Division 1B football match near the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium last Saturday.

Following the attack, the injured referee was promptly taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect is currently in police custody and will be brought before the court to face justice for his actions.

In the ongoing investigation by the police, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has held discussions with Mr Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority.

During the meeting, the IGP urged them to inform the police in advance about all football matches in the lower leagues, just as they do for the Premier League.

This proactive notification will allow the police to implement appropriate measures to ensure security, law, and order during these matches.