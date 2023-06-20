A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin North constituency, Abena Durowaa Mensah, has hit the campaign trail to canvass for votes for the party’s candidate, Charles Opoku, in the upcoming by-elections slated for June 27.

Charles Opoku is in the race with the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary candidate, James Gyakye Quayson.

The Supreme Court declared the election of Mr. Quayson as the MP for Assin North null and void and directed Parliament to remove his name from its records. This paved the way for the by-elections.

Addressing party supporters in Assin North, the former NPP MP called on the party members to vote massively for Charles Opoku to win the seat.

She mentioned the developments that the constituency is lagging in, and assured that the constituency will see a facelift if Charles Opoku wins the seat.

Madam Abena Durowaa Mensah highlighted, “Next week, we will be voting, my message is very short, just as you did for me and Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central years ago, kindly do same for Charles Opoku. I trust that you will do it. Vote for NPP to develop the constituency. I’m tired of hearing that because I’m not the MP for the area, the constituency is lagging behind in development, and that everything is at a standstill.

“Now the opportunity has availed itself, and we now have Charles Opoku as our candidate, vote for him to continue with the good works I started. Vote for NPP to win the seat again”.

Both the NPP and NDC are hopeful of winning the by-elections.