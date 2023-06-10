Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy put on an electrifying performance at the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday, June 10th.

The global superstar took the stage at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium just moments before Manchester City and Inter Milan kicked off the biggest game in club football.

Burna Boy opened his set with his hit single “Last Last,” which has been streamed over 100 million times on Spotify.

The crowd erupted into cheers as the singer belted out the catchy tune, which has become an anthem for heartbreak and resilience. He then performed a medley of his other hits, including “On the Low,” “Ye,” and “Gbona.”

The singer’s performance was met with rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

“Burna Boy stole the show at the Champions League final,” tweeted one fan. “He was the perfect way to get the crowd pumped up for the big game.”

Burna Boy’s performance at the Champions League final is a major milestone for African music.

He is the first African artist to ever perform at the event, and his performance is a testament to the growing global popularity of Afrobeats.

Watch excerpts of his performance below