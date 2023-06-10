Dr. Gideon Boako, spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has dispelled claims that his boss holds British citizenship while occupying the position of Vice President.

There were reports circulating on social media that the Vice President, while working in the United Kingdom years ago, obtained British citizenship.

Responding to this, in a Facebook post on Friday, June 9, Dr. Boako called on Ghanaians to treat the claims with contempt.

“The attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a malicious social media allegation that the Vice President holds a British citizenship while occupying the position of Vice President, contrary to the laws of Ghana.

“We wish to state in clear terms that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia does not hold British citizenship and has never held British citizenship or any other citizenship other than being a Ghanaian. The allegation should be treated with the contempt it deserves,” he posted on Facebook.



