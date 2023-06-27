Some National Democratic Congress (NDC) observers have accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of firing gunshots at Assin Praso in the ongoing by-election in the Assin North constituency.

Although no casualties were recorded as a result of the alleged shooting, NDC sympathizers claim that a group of identifiable NPP members started firing guns at some people when they arrived at one of the polling stations.

They also claim that one person was subjected to physical abuse.

Heavy police deployment has been sent to Assin Praso.

“I am an observer for the NDC, and we came here and met some people here trying to cause mayhem, so we tried to calm the situation down. Later, we saw some force coming, and Wontumi was leading them and trying to command his guys to go and beat up someone. They started firing guns and started beating the guy afterwards,” one NDC observer alleged.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Justin Koduah Frimpong, has denied these allegations.

He accused the NDC of intimidating its members.

“Look at the statistics. This is the stronghold of the NPP, so people want to scare voters. There is tension in all of the NPP’s strongholds, and so this is a creation by the opposition to scare off voters. Surprisingly, there is no tension in the NDC’s strongholds.”