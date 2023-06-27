The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has expressed optimism about the New Patriotic Party (NPP) securing a narrow victory in the ongoing by-election in Assin North.

Over 41,000 registered voters across 99 polling stations are currently voting at Assin North to elect a new Member of Parliament for the area after the seat was declared vacant following a Supreme Court order.

The Majority Leader made the prediction when he addressed journalists in Parliament on the electoral process.

“The one who emerges victorious may win with a very narrow margin, in hundreds and not thousands. That is my own perception. That is what I observed after spending two days in the communities along the main roads. My impression is that the NPP is on top in those areas. I will say in the region of about 40-60% in favour of the NPP.

“I went to some of the village settlements. In the ones I visited, it appears the NDC is also stronger in those communities. I will say about 45-55% in favour of NDC. That is why I’m saying that, it’s is going to be a very close contest. I believe that we will triumph, but it can’t be in thousands, but a few hundred,” he envisaged.

However, the Member of Parliament for Dormaa West, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, said majority of the constituents want to see the NDC candidate Gyakye Quayson win.

“They [constituents] love Gyakye Quayson so much and looking at what he’s going through, especially at the legal front, most of them would like to vote for him. They are saying that they even want another by-election because NPP will pour in the resources once there’s a by-election,” he said.

Three candidates are vying for the seat: James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).