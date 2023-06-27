One person has been injured after a clash between two groups of macho men, believed to be affiliated with the NPP and NDC, at the Assin Praso D/C School, causing fear among voters.

The clash involved gunshots, brawls, and the damage of several vehicles. As a result, one individual who sustained injuries was promptly transported to the Assin Praso Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses provided different accounts of the incident, adding to the complexity of the situation.

Central Regional Minister Justina Marigold Assan, who visited the area, accused the NDC of instigating the violence, citing the location as one of the NPP’s strongholds.

However, Gabriella Tetteh, the Central Regional Communications Officer, refuted these claims, asserting that the allegations were a fabrication orchestrated by the NPP.

The Electoral Commission assured the public that the electoral processes remained unaffected by the incident.

Sandys Boakye Yiadom Junior, the officer in charge of the Praso D/C Basic polling center, assured the media that despite the chaos the voting will proceed as planned.