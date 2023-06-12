Welcome to Week 2 of the #CitiBusinessFestival on-air series! In today’s episode, we dive into the world of SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises). Our special guest, Dr. Andrew Ayiku, a distinguished lecturer from the University of Professional Studies, joins us to explore the fascinating topic of “Building Strong SME Brands.” Dr. Ayiku’s expertise will provide valuable insights and strategies for SMEs looking to establish and enhance their brand presence.

Tune in to Citi FM as we embark on this enlightening discussion, aiming to empower and inspire SME owners and entrepreneurs. Whether you’re a budding business or an established player in the market, this episode promises to offer practical advice and ideas to help you strengthen your brand. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to gain knowledge and take your SME to new heights! Stay engaged with the #CitiBusinessFestival and join us on this exciting journey.

Remember, together we can #MakeItGhana!