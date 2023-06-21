Citi FM, a renowned media organization dedicated to promoting business excellence and professional development, is set to launch the annual Management Bootcamp.

This highly anticipated event, targeting senior managers and entrepreneurs, aims to equip participants with essential skills and knowledge in various aspects of business management.

The Management Bootcamp, running from Monday, June 26th, is a one-week program that promises an enriching experience for all attendees. The prestigious Platinum Bay Hotel at Abokobi has been selected as the venue, offering a conducive environment for learning and networking.

Distinguished experts from diverse backgrounds have been carefully chosen as the faculty of facilitators for this year’s edition.

Among the esteemed line-up of speakers are Professor Bob Hinson, renowned for his expertise in Marketing, Brands Management and Customer Service; Kofi Bentil, a seasoned lawyer and thought leader; Martyn Mensah, a respected Management Consultant; and Taaka Awoori, a leadership and team building specialist. The bootcamp will also feature other exceptional speakers like Charles Mensah, a financial consultant and Kweku Ofori Dadzie who will bring their unique perspectives to the table.

Participants will have the opportunity to delve into key areas of study that are crucial for effective leadership and business success. The curriculum will cover Advanced Strategic Management, Customer Service, Team Building, Change Management, and Organizational Culture. Through a combination of interactive sessions, case studies, and practical exercises, attendees will gain insights and practical tools to enhance their managerial abilities and drive their organizations forward.

“We are thrilled to present the Management Bootcamp once again, bringing together top-notch facilitators and industry professionals to empower our participants,” said Samuel Attah-Mensah, MD of Citi FM/Citi TV. “We believe that investing in leadership development and continuous learning is paramount in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape.”

The Management Bootcamp offers a unique platform for senior managers and entrepreneurs to expand their professional network and foster collaborations. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, share experiences, and exchange ideas.

About Citi FM/CITI TV

Citi a renowned media organization dedicated to promoting business excellence, entrepreneurship, and leadership development. With a track record of organizing impactful events and providing valuable content, Citi FM/Citi TV have become a trusted resource for professionals and business leaders across various industries.