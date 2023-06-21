Charles Bissue, the former Secretary to the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), turned himself in to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

A statement from the OSP said Bissue was arrested at 11:45 GMT and interviewed by officials of the Office. He was subsequently released on bail.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor declared Charles Bissue wanted last week following the failure of the latter to respond to an invitation from the Special Prosecutor to appear and answer questions regarding the ongoing investigation into suspected corruption within the now-defunct IMCIM.

Charles Bissue who already is on trial for alleged corruption-related offences linked to him in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s galamsey fraud documentary is also being investigated for alleged corruption issues related to some expenses of the then Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

Charles Bissue however, secured a ruling of the court purporting to quash the arrest warrant.

But the OSP in what looked like a response to the court order revealed that it does not need a warrant to effect arrest.

As a result, the arrest status of Charles Bissue on the website of the office of the special prosecutor remained as wanted.

But that has since changed to reported after he turned himself in.

In an accompanying statement, the Special Prosecutor revealed that Charles Bissue has been put under arrest, interviewed and released on bail.