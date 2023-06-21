The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale-North, Alhassan Suhuyini, is organizing free extra classes for the 2023 BECE candidates in his constituency.

According to him, this is to enable the candidates prepare adequately for their examinations.

The classes, which started on Saturday, June 10, will continue until the students are finished with their exams.

The subjects to be taught include Mathematics, English Language, Integrated Science, and Social Studies.

The centers for the classes are Bishop R/C, Choggu, Kanviller R/C, St. Augustine, Nyanshegu, and Fou Matariya JHS.

In a media interview, Mr. Suhuyini said that education is a key part of his transformation agenda for the constituency.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker recently made donations to some artisans in the constituency.

The items donated included vulcanizing machines, industrial sewing machines, welding machines, carpenter tools and machines, glass cutting machines, masonry tools, steel bending tools, car washing machines, and grass-mowing tools.

He also commissioned an ultra-modern ten-seater public toilet facility for the people of Kalpohini, a community in the Tamale-North Constituency.

He also donated two brand-new motorbikes to selected persons in the constituency.