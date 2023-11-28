The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the list of students who have qualified to attend Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Schools (TVET) this year.

This was made through the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) for students who sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in 2023.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, GES disclosed that “Out of the total number of 598,839 results received from WAEC, 585,797 candidates qualified to be placed.”

“A total of 477,772 (81.56%) have automatically been placed in one of their choices.”

It said the number was a significant improvement compared to last year’s, with over 100,000 more students placed.

“However, 108,025 (18.44%) qualified candidates could not be matched with any of their choices,” it added.

As such, it urged all such students to do self–placement to select from available schools.