Appolonia City and its sister city, King City, have supported 414 students from the Appolonia community in the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) in Accra and the Assakae/Whindo communities in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) in Takoradi, respectively, in the recently concluded Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The sister cities, both developments by Rendeavour, Africa’s largest new city builder, had invested GH¢20,000 to organize mock exams for the candidates in the two municipalities to help prepare them for the upcoming BECE. Rendeavour’s support for the examination process exceeded GH¢90,000.

This is the second year in a row that candidates from the two communities have benefited from Rendeavour’s examinations support initiative.

Speaking at the Whindo-Assakae exam center in Takoradi, Catherine Andoh Mensah, Municipal Director of Education for EKMA, expressed her appreciation for the support.

“We are privileged to call King City a partner in our education delivery in this region. King City’s continued support has made it possible for us to once again give these candidates the best as they write their final exams. These two hot meals go a long way in refreshing students and giving them peace of mind to write their exams.”

Yaw Adjei, Marketing and Communications Manager for Appolonia City, and Pius Petison, Project Manager for King City, visited the respective exam centers to wish the candidates well and extend warm wishes on behalf of Rendeavour.

“Education is a pillar of Rendeavour’s community support, and we remain committed to helping improve education delivery in our communities,” said Petison.

Appolonia City and King City are 2,325-acre and 1,500-acre mixed-use developments by Rendeavour, respectively, designed to redefine Ghana’s urban future.