Several parts of Accra were flooded on Wednesday after hours of heavy rains in the capital city.

Kaneshie First Light, Ofankor Barrier, Taifa Junction, Madina Market were some of the places affected by the floods.

While there was heavy vehicular traffic in affected areas, some road commuters had a tough time manoeuvring through floodwaters in other places.

The rains started at about 9 am in various parts and intensified through midday through to mid-evening and gradually impeded traffic flow.

Some persons took to social media to express concerns over the flooding situation in their areas.

The Madina Market in the La-Nkwantanang Madina Assembly was also not spared as traders had to struggle with flood waters to save their wares.

A typical rainy day in Greater Accra (Madina). We need to put in the right measures to mitigate these issues. It's our responsibility. #stopthefloods #unitingagainstflooding pic.twitter.com/x4Qg7wjm5l — Flood Fighters Movement #stopthefloods (@floodfightersgh) June 21, 2023

Flooding also took over the Accra-Winneba Road forcing commuters to use one side of the double-lane road.