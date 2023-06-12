The Chief of Mempeasem, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw VI, has apologized to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and Ghanaians after failing to stand for the National Anthem.

In a viral video from the 2023 edition of the Green Ghana Day Celebration, which was organized at the University of Ghana, the President is seen angrily directing the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, to tell the chief to stand up and observe the National Anthem.

The chief was seated while the National Anthem was being observed by other Ghanaians. His action infuriated the President.

But the chief explained in a statement that he was unable to stand for the National Anthem due to ill health.

“I would like to state for the records that I did not elect to wilfully refuse to stand to observe the National Anthem. No patriotic son of the land would do so let alone a chief, more so in the presence of the President and other distinguished guests. I did not stand to observe the National Anthem because I felt weak”.

He added, “At the commencement of the programme, the National Anthem was observed, and the president was seen directing the Regional Minister for Greater Accra, Hon Henry Quartey, to get my attention to observe the anthem because I was seated whilst it was being observed. I respectfully wish to extend my sincerest apologies to the President and the good people of Ghana about this rather unfortunate incident”.

He called on Ghanaians to be circumspect in their utterances.

“I am, therefore, by this communication, unreservedly apologising and also encouraging all Ghanaians to exercise restraint with their reactions, especially as directed to the number one Gentleman of the land. The President is the custodian of our sovereignty, and thus it is his duty at all times to be zealous in defending same,” he stated.