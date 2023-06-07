Senior Manager, Enterprise Marketing and Portfolio Management at MTN Ghana, Benedict Bentil believes a robust trust ecosystem is crucial for a smooth operationalization of the e-commerce industry in Ghana.

For him, cyber fraud is a disincentive to the growth of the e-commerce space hence, online business managers must devise measures to safeguard customers against fraud in order to win their trust.

Speaking on day three of the on-air series of the Citi Business Festival, on Wednesday, Benedict Bentil suggested that regulators must also enforce laws on e-transaction fraud.

“There needs to be that trust ecosystem where the person can get the quality of what they have paid for after ordering from the comfort of their home. It’s a huge factor in Ghana. There should be that level of trust. It makes it easier and more comfortable and safer. If we clearly tell the customer journeys that were safe, customers will trust and feel safe about online transactions.”

He was speaking on the topic, “Taking advantage of the e-business environment”.

The annual Citi Business Festival is a month-long initiative marked with on-air and outdoor events in the month of June to equip Ghanaian businesses with strategies to grow and scale up while meeting emerging trade and commerce trends.

The themes for this year’s business festival are as follows:

