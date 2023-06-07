The Greater Accra regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore has revoked the suspension of the Ayawaso-West-Wuogon Constituency Chairman, Mr. Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey.

The suspension was initially imposed on Mr. Aborbi-Ayitey due to alleged misconduct, specifically his engagement with the media on internal party matters.

The regional secretary deemed this action a violation of party protocols and referred the matter to the Regional Disciplinary Committee for further investigation, following the party’s disciplinary procedures outlined in article 48(1).

However, the regional chairman has now declared the suspension null and void.

He clarified that all agenda and crucial decisions should have been forwarded to him by mail or on WhatsApp for his inputs and directives, as stated in a memo to the Regional Executive Committee.

But since it did not comply with the directives of his memo, he has declared the suspension invalid.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman emphasized that the letter to suspend the Ayawaso-West-Wuogon Constituency Chairman has subsequently been revoked.

Below is the statement by Nii Ashie Moore

“The Greater Accra Regional Chairman has taken notice of a purported letter of suspension of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency Chairman and wish to state the following;

1. That a MEMO was written to the Regional Executive Committee which states clearly that, all agenda and crucial decisions should be forwarded to me by mail or on WhatsApp for my inputs and directives.

2. However, in my absence a letter sighted with the above reference and I hereby write to declare that given the non-compliance with the dictates of my MEMO, the action of the letter with the above reference is hereby declared null and void.

3. For the avoidance of any doubt, the letter to suspend the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency Chairman is hereby revoked.

4. Due to the happenings caused by the suspension letter in twenty constituencies, I have put on hold my trip in order to deal with the issues happening in the Region.