At a colourful 2022 awards ceremony of the Civil Service at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, June 2, Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as ‘Napo’ was honoured with “Office of Head of Civil Service Award” in “recognition of his outstanding leadership and support for reform initiatives in the civil service”.

Dr. Prempeh served as Minister for Education in the first term of the Akufo-Addo administration and successfully led the implementation of the government’s flagship programme, the Free Senior High School Policy.

He also led other important government interventions in the education sector.

Currently, as Energy Minister, Dr. Prempeh has been leading energy sector stakeholders through five broad vision areas which include; keeping the lights on, keeping the nation moving by way of the availability of petroleum products and at affordable prices as well as efforts at increasing Ghanaian shares in petroleum resources.

Dr. Prempeh has also led the development of the country’s energy transition framework, which provides a clear blueprint for Ghana’s equitable and just transition.

The framework was launched by His Excellency the President during COP27 in Egypt last year.

Dr. Prempeh has also been working assiduously on local content and participation in the energy sector and has initiated and implemented a number of interventions.

This award, also comes on the back of the sterling relationship Dr. Prempeh as Minister continues to have with the civil service, the bedrock for the work at the various ministries of Ghana.

This award has been described by many as unprecedented, given the cagey nature of the civil service especially in the conferment of such awards to the political class.

It would be recalled that, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh was named as Best Minister at the Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards in 2022.

A number of awards and honorary conferments had preceded this as a result of his outstanding leadership in public service.

Chief Director at the Ministry of Energy, Mrs. Wilhelmina Asamoah and Director Legal Ms. Fafa Kpodo were also named 6th Best Chief Director and Best Director respectively at the ceremony.