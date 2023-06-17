The Civil and Local Government Staff Association Ghana (CLOGSAG), in the Ho Municipality, has ordered its members working in the area, to resume work on Monday, June 19, 2023.

This follows an earlier order for its members to suspend work following Assembly members’ demand for the removal of the Municipal Finance Officer (MFO).

CLOGSAG described the actions of the Assembly Members, as an act of terrorism, leading it to order its members from going to work.

But after negotiations between CLOGSAG, the Assembly members and the Municipal Assembly, they arrived at a resolution calling on their members to resume work.

CLOGSAG in a statement however cautioned that, should such acts be perpetrated again by the Ho Municipal Assembly Members, they will advise themselves accordingly.

“The Presiding Member and the Assembly Members must note that they are not to direct or instruct the staff of the Assembly on how to go about their work. There are rules and regulations for efficient service delivery”.

“By these assurances; all CLOGSAG members of the Ho Municipal Assembly are to organize themselves and resume work on Monday, 19 June 2023. Should this dastardly act be perpetrated again on our members in the Ho Municipal Assembly; CLOGSAG would advise itself accordingly,” CLOGSAG warned in its statement.

The Assembly members on June 8, demanded the removal of the Municipal Finance Officer from office, for his failure to assist them in addressing challenges in their areas.

The assembly members, who were clad in red, besieged the Municipal Assembly’s premises and locked up the MFO’s office. They also clamped the office’s car, in a bid to force the MFO’s removal from office.

