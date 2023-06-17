Asaase Radio, a prominent broadcasting station in Ghana, commemorated its 3rd anniversary with a grand celebration held in Accra.

The event, attended by key stakeholders, including the board and shareholders of the station, highlighted the significant milestones achieved since its inception.

In a philanthropic gesture, Asaase Radio donated 11 dialysis machines to six hospitals across the country to enhance healthcare services.

The anniversary celebration, held at their prestigious office in Accra, showcased the remarkable journey of Asaase Radio over the past three years.

With an impressive line-up of radio personalities, journalists, and staff members, the event reflected the station’s commitment to providing quality broadcasting and engaging content to its listeners.

Leading the festivities was Gabby Otchere-Darko, the esteemed Chairman of the Board of Asaase Radio.

Mr. Otchere-Darko, a renowned figure in Ghanaian media and politics, expressed his gratitude to the stakeholders and emphasized the station’s mission of delivering unbiased news, captivating entertainment, and thought-provoking discussions.

The highlight of the anniversary celebration was the benevolent gesture displayed by Asaase Radio. Recognizing the importance of accessible healthcare, the station donated 11 dialysis machines to hospitals across the country.

This generous act aims to support medical facilities in providing life-saving treatment to patients suffering from kidney-related ailments.

The dialysis machines, which were handed over to six hospitals during the event, will significantly bolster the healthcare infrastructure and enhance the capabilities of medical professionals in treating patients in need. Asaase Radio’s commitment to community welfare and its dedication to improving healthcare services were highly lauded by attendees and stakeholders alike.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Otchere-Darko stated, “Asaase Radio has always been driven by a deep sense of responsibility towards the communities we serve. Our donation of dialysis machines represents our ongoing commitment to supporting the healthcare needs of Ghanaians. We believe in leveraging our success to make a positive impact and empower those in need.”

The representatives from the recipient hospitals expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the generous contribution. They highlighted the significance of dialysis machines in saving lives and expanding the scope of their medical services.

Asaase Radio’s 3rd-anniversary celebration was not only a testament to its success in the broadcasting industry but also an exemplification of its commitment to corporate social responsibility. By combining a joyous occasion with a noble cause, the station has once again demonstrated its dedication to serving the community and uplifting the lives of Ghanaians.