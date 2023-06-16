The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG), has announced that it has deployed its teams to visit homes of customers and offices to capture their data.

Other details of customers to be captured by ECG staff include Customer ID, telephone number, GPS code, meter details, and also tag ECG transformers, poles and meters with unique QR Codes.

The exercise was announced by the ECG in a statement dated Thursday, May 18, 2023, titled: “Digitalisation of ECG assets and customer data.

The exercise according to ECG will take place in the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) wishes to inform the general public, especially our cherished customers of the ongoing exercise to digitalise all ECG assets and customer database in the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions”.

The ECG emphasized in its statement, “As part of the exercise, ECG teams have been deployed to customers’ premises to capture customers’ data including customer ID, telephone number, GPS code, as well as meter details, and also tag ECG Transformers, Poles and Meters with unique QR Codes”.

The ECG admonished customers to inspect the ID cards of its officials who will visit their homes and workplaces.

“Customers are advised to inspect the ID cards of teams who visit their premises, and if in doubt, call the Project Manager on 0249106118 (Greater Accra region), or 0249110996 (Ashanti region) for authentication of their identities,” ECG urged.