The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has offered full educational scholarship to Stephen Koomson, the brilliant boy who engaged in illegal mining (galamsey) to study Law at the University of Ghana.

The brilliant 21-year-old former student of Mpohor Senior High School in the Western Region could not pursue his education due to financial constraints and thus engaged in illegal mining.

Koomson scored an impressive 5As and 3Bs across various subjects in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

His story which went viral on social media caught the attention of GNPC officials who decided to sponsor his education.

At a brief meeting with the former Mpohor SHS student and his guardians, the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr. Dominic Eduah, described Stephen’s circumstance as an “unfortunate situation deserving immediate attention” and hence, GNPC’s decision to intervene.

“We are enrolling him on the GNPC scholarship immediately to put his dreams of becoming a lawyer back on track, and we are just as excited to offer him an opportunity to facilitate this in consonance with the tenets of our Education & Training mandate,” he noted.

Mr. Eduah added that GNPC, in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders, have set in motion plans to ensure Stephen gains admission into the University of Ghana Law School by the next academic year.

A visibly elated yet emotional Koomson expressed his profound gratitude to GNPC for acting on his story to ensure the life and future he envisioned as a boy becomes a reality.

He assured of his readiness to remain studious and be a worthy ambassador for GNPC.