Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has advised Muslims to deepen their faith and devotion to Allah by reflecting on the sacrifices made by Prophet Ibrahim.

Mr. Mahama in a Facebook post during the celebration of the Eid-Ul-Adha prayed for the Muslim community.

“May this Eid bring you and your loved ones joy, peace, and blessings. Take a moment to reflect yet again on this special occasion’s importance. It is a time to remember the sacrifice that Prophet Ibrahim was willing to make to demonstrate his faith and devotion to Allah (SWT),” he urged.

He further encouraged them to embody the Muslim values and honour the spirit of sacrifice passed down to them by their ancestors.

“During this holy month of Ramadan, we have all worked hard to deepen our connection with Allah through prayer, fasting, and acts of kindness. As we come together to celebrate Eid ul Adha, let us continue to embody these values and honour the spirit of sacrifice passed down to us from our ancestors. Eid Mubarak!,” former President Mahama stated.