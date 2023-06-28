TotalEnergies Ghana hosted the second edition of the Career Fair program in collaboration with the University of Ghana’s Career and Counseling Department at the Cedi Conference Hall Lawn on the Legon campus.

The one-day event brought together students, alumni and industry professionals to explore career opportunities and network while seeking internships, graduate programs and job openings at TotalEnergies Ghana.

Many attendees had the opportunity to engage with representatives from the various departments, providing valuable insights into TotalEnergies’ operations and the reason behind the recent transition from Total to TotalEnergies.

The attendees were inspired to pursue careers with TotalEnergies and enthusiastic about the company’s ambitious action plans to reduce the carbon footprint from energy production, processing, and delivery to its customers. The experienced team for TotalEnergies Ghana also shared on-the-job learning experiences, skills and qualifications needed for various roles within the company.

The company’s commitment to supporting education and career development in Ghana was evident throughout the program. The career fair was a resounding success, with many attendees expressing their gratitude for the opportunity to connect with potential employers and gain valuable insights into their chosen fields.

TotalEnergies Ghana looks forward to continuing its partnership with the University of Ghana’s Career and Counselling Department to provide meaningful support for young professionals in Ghana.