Eisenhower Fellows of Ghana are thrilled to extend warm congratulations to Sulemana Braimah, Eisenhower Fellow 2019 and Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, for being awarded the prestigious 2023 James and Carol Hovey Eisenhower Fellowships Impact Award.

This recognition is a testament to Sulemana’s exceptional leadership, dedication, and commitment to significantly impacting society.

The Impact Award was announced at the Eisenhower Fellows (EF) Annual Awards Dinner in Philadelphia on May 17 and will be presented in October during EF’s 70th Anniversary World Forum in San Francisco USA.

As part of the recognition, Sule receives $10,000 USD prize to support his project – The Fourth Estate Investigative Journalism project – which exemplifies EF’s mission to create a world more peaceful, prosperous and just. Eisenhower Fellows of Ghana applaud Sulemana Braimah for his outstanding contributions and are confident that his achievements will continue to inspire aspiring leaders in Ghana and beyond.

Speaking on behalf of Eisenhower Fellows (EF) in Ghana, Dr Teddy Totimeh (Chairman, EF Ghana), expressed the group’s pride in Sulemana’s remarkable achievements, stating, “Sulemana Braimah’s passion, determination, and unwavering commitment to social impact are an inspiration to us all and exemplify the values upheld by Eisenhower Fellowships internationally. We congratulate him wholeheartedly on receiving the EF Impact Award 2023, a well-deserved recognition of his exceptional leadership.”

About Eisenhower Fellowships

Eisenhower Fellowships brings together diverse, innovative leaders from all fields from around the globe who tackle some of the most pressing challenges of our time to better the world around them.

Since its founding in 1953, more than 2,500 leaders from 119 countries have benefited from the unique, customized experience of an Eisenhower Fellowship.

Ghana currently has 12 EIsenhower Fellows leading in various disciplines including Leadership Development, Climate Innovation, Agricultural Entrepreneurship and Medicine. October 2023 marks the 70th Anniversary of EF’s founding with a World Forum that will bring together hundreds of Eisenhower Fellows and other thought leaders from across the globe in San Francisco, USA.