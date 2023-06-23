After a rigorous selection process, Digital and Brand Strategy Executive Eli Daniel-Wilson has been named one of the 40 persons to represent Africa at the 2023 African German Young Leaders in Business (AGYLE) programme.

AGYLE is a programme by the Agency for Business & Economic Development (AWE) and Germany – Land of Ideas. AWE is funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and supported by GIZ and DEG Impulse.

The German-funded programme connects young African and German leaders from business, politics, and the media to establish a long-term business network and develop innovative business models.

The goal of AGYLE is to strengthen the African-German dialogue and to lay the foundation for cross-border economic cooperation.

With diverse professional backgrounds in technology, media, social community, and sustainable development among others, the 2023 Young Leaders were selected from Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal, and Tunisia.

Participants will engage in a digital session that would bring ideas from Africa and Germany together to help solve the shared challenges between Africa and Germany.

According to the CEO of Germany-Land of Idea, Dr. Philipp Mehne, “Germany – Land of Ideas” does not mean that we always have the best ideas here in Germany, but rather that we look for the best ideas. And to do that, we also look to other continents, for example to Africa. That’s exactly what we’re doing with AGYLE, which brings together young leaders from Germany and African countries.

Commenting on his selection, Eli Daniel-Wilson said “I was immediately drawn to this year’s theme of ‘Digital transformation – young leaders working towards a green and inclusive future” as I’m particularly passionate about leveraging technologies to solve our everyday problems and finding solutions to complex problems. I’m excited and looking forward to connecting with my fellow young leaders from other countries to trade ideas in Berlin.”

Eli is a marketing and digital media professional, whose expertise includes; digital and marketing strategy, digital sales, execution of brand and digital media strategies for brands from diverse industries, digital transformation leadership, developing content strategies, training, and driving business growth through digital.

He is currently the Director of Sales and Strategy at Pulse. Leading the team’s effort across Ghana, maintaining and building new relationships with corporate partners, and directing campaign strategy. Eli is a seasoned marketing, sales, and strategy professional, having worked on some of the biggest brands around the continent, creating and executing campaigns. Previously, Eli was Group Head, Digital Media Innovation at Global Media Alliance and Team lead at Whoopro.

With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he’s led teams to develop and execute campaigns for both local and international brands such as Bank of Ghana, Pernod Ricard – Jameson, Audiomack, MEST Africa, USAID, UNDP, Johnnie Walker, DSTV, Baileys, Huawei, Kasapreko, Samsung, Tullow, Ecobank, Prudential Life Insurance, Consolidated Bank, Miniso Ghana, Accra Mall, UKAID, Herbalife, Diamond Cement, among others.