As part of its mandate to complement the efforts of Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC), the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), has disclosed that it will deploy 13 Stationed Observers (SOs) to 13

polling stations within 12 electoral areas for the Assin North by-elections.

In a statement, CODEO said, “The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) as part of its mandate to mobilize citizens of Ghana to actively participate in the electoral process and to complement the efforts of Ghana’s Electoral Commission in ensuring transparent, free, fair and peaceful elections will be observing the Assin North constituency by-elections. Recruitment and Training of Observers.”

CODEO added, “On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, CODEO will deploy 13 Stationed Observers (SOs) to 13 polling stations within 12 electoral areas that were purposefully selected. There will be two Roaming Observers on election day, of which one of them will observe the proceedings at the Collation Center. They will observe the polling station set-up, voting and counting procedures, and also file reports on any incidents they observe throughout the day”.

CODEO indicated that it will organize a training workshop for its observers.

“As part of the activities planned for the observation of the by-election in the Assin North Constituency, a training workshop for 15 election-day observers ahead of June 27, 2023. CODEO observers will be taken through the legal framework for elections, the code of conduct for observers, and what to observe at the polling stations,” CODEO said.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Charles Opoku will face off with the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) candidate James Gyakye Quayson.

The election observer group further called for a peaceful election in Assin North.

Click here to read the full statement by CODEO