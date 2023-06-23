As part of efforts to support development and improve livelihoods, the Rotary Club of Obuasi has constructed a mechanised borehole for the people of Anwonakrom near Sanso in the Obuasi Municipality.

The borehole is targeted to serve a community of 950 people.

Students of Anwonakrom Primary School will also benefit from this facility to support their water, sanitation and hygiene needs.

Rotarians in Obuasi are committed to providing clean water and sanitation within the communities of Obuasi and beyond.

Rtn Degraft Afoakwa, team lead for this project affirmed the club’s support in the environment, health, education and economic development in addition to their ongoing WASH projects.