AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine has invested $4.6 million in communities within its catchment area since 2019, according to the company’s Senior Manager of Sustainability, Emmanuel Baidoo.

This is in addition to the $973,612 the company has contributed to the Obuasi Community Trust Fund.

Speaking at a media learning tour in Obuasi as part of the company’s 10-year Secondary Education Development Programme (SEDP) Engagement and Communication strategy, Mr. Baidoo said the company has so far rolled out two development programs aimed at building resilient and socio-economically self-sustaining communities.

These programs include the three-year Social Management Plan, which was successfully implemented between 2019 and 2021, and the comprehensive 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan, which was launched in July 2022.

Breakdown of Investments

Mr. Baidoo gave a breakdown of the company’s investments and initiatives, saying that 22% went to local economic development, 21% to community health, 38% to social infrastructure, and 20% to education and training.

Regarding the company’s youth apprenticeship program, Mr. Baidoo said that they have so far trained 230 youth.

“The training program, which the company has rolled out in collaboration with Macpartners Mining and Construction Limited, seeks to equip beneficiaries with practical skills that are lacking in society, while increasing their chances of getting decent jobs, especially in the mining industry,” he added.

Mr Baidoo said AngloGold Ashanti was committed to training about 100 youth from their operational area under the programme.

“We have a community based engagement system where the youth from the communities are selected, taken through a competitive selection system and then admitted to undergo the training at no cost to them,” he added.

Mr Baidoo said some of the graduates would be absorbed by AngloGold Ashanti after the training while others would be well-placed to find opportunities in other mining companies or open their own businesses.

The Senior Manager Sustainability seized the opportunity to debunk allegations that the company’s school was the reserve of workers for the mine.

“Currently, 82% of the 3,354 student population at the AngloGold Ashanti school are from the host communities whiles the school has given employment to 220 people. Clearly, the school is not the reserve of AGA workers,” he added.