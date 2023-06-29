Various Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) outlets across the country are experiencing gas shortages following the strike by the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union.

The situation, according to the LPG Marketers Association, has led to the formation of long queues at LPG outlets and increased pressure on the few outlets with stocks.

Speaking to Citi News, Vice President of the LPG Marketers Association, Gabriel Kumi, said the situation will worsen if government does not resolve the concerns of the petroleum tanker drivers.

“We are experiencing shortages across the country. In Accra when you go to the LPG station at Alajo there is a long queue over there. If you go to Dzorwulu they don’t have gas. When you go to Nkawkaw there is an LPG station there that does not have LPG, same for some outlets in Konongo and Kumasi. They are scattered all over.”

“This has put a lot of pressure on the ones that have a few stocks, and I am afraid that by close of today or tomorrow, a lot of LPG stations will run out of stock,” he stated.

Mr Kumi said that about 25 percent of LPG stations across the country do not have stock and that will shoot up to about 50percent by the close of day.

“So by close of this weekend, we expect that all the stock of LPG stations will run out. So we should expect serious crisis on hand as by Sunday about 80 percent will run out,” he added.

As such, Mr Anim urged the government to as a matter of urgency begin working on the roads to get the drivers back to work.