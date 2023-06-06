The Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana (HCCGH) hosted a gala soirée to close the Wold Federation of Consuls (FICAC) Pan-African Conference for Honorary Consuls on the African Continent.

The soirée was a stunning display of glitz, glamour, and plenitude of diplomatic flair.

Dean of African Group of Ambassadors in Ghana, Dr Imane Quaadill, captivated the audience with her inspiring words and deep insights into the importance of diplomatic engagement.

With her expertise and diplomatic finesse, Ambassador Quaadill’s speech resonated with the Honorary Consuls, emphasising the significance of their roles in strengthening international relations and promoting cross-cultural understanding.

The gala soirée which showcased the vibrant cultures of Africa in all their glory was an unforgettable night of laughter, and afforded the opportunity for people to forge new friendships.

The Honorary Consuls, along with government officials, diplomats, and distinguished guests, were treated to an evening filled with entertainment, delicious cuisine, and a chance to let loose.