A four-day conference aimed at highlighting the perspectives and insights of the role of honorary consuls has been held in Accra.

Organised by the World Federation of Consuls (FICAC), the conference also highlighted the ‘Tree Planting for Peace’ project aimed at supporting efforts to preserve the rare species of trees, climate change adaptation and mitigation.

As such, President of FICAC, Nikolaos Margarapoulos led a delegation to plant five seedlings to represent five continents at the University of Ghana (UG).

Provost of the College of Education, UG, Prof Samuel Nii Ardey Codjoe emphasised the need to do everything possible, not only for a healthy planet but also for human dignity to be safeguarded.

That, he said could be done by restoring the forest cover and protecting the key species of our biodiversity.

Meanwhile, the Rotract Club of UG was tasked to see to the survival of the seedlings planted.