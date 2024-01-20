The Northern Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has instructed constituencies with unopposed parliamentary candidates to hold an Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference on Sunday, 21st January 2024.

This conference is intended to acclaim or confirm the unopposed aspiring Parliamentary Candidates.

This directive follows the NPP General Secretary’s statement dated 17th January 2024, which communicated the decisions of the National Executive Committee (NEC) from their meeting held on the same day.

The Northern Regional Chairman, Mohammed Adam Baantima Samba, in accordance with Article 7(31) of the party’s constitution, has directed the convening of this conference.

The unopposed aspiring Parliamentary Candidates for the Karaga, Tolon, Gushegu, Bimbila, and Tatale-Sanguli constituencies will go through popular acclamation at this conference.

In a letter signed by the Northern Regional Secretary of the NPP, Prof Zakaria Hudu, and sighted by Citi News, the party expressed optimism that the Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference will be a milestone in strengthening the party’s democratic process.

It is also expected to unite members towards a successful outcome in the 2024 elections.

