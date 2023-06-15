Founder and Technical Director of Morgan International School in Agona Swedru, Obed Danquah, has charged the Ministry of Education and government to focus on investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) when impacting knowledge into pupils.

The school owner is of the view that through machine learning, students can be able to compete with other students across the world.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of the 10th-anniversary celebration and the 7th graduation ceremony, founder and technical director of the school, Obed Danquah, indicated that although AI is quite perilous, government must ensure that it is taught in schools.

“One can say artificial intelligence has its own disadvantages, but we have gotten to a certain age and point that as Africans and for that matter Ghanaians, we cannot afford to let it go, but to inculcate it into our curriculum.

“When you train the child to use machine learning or artificial intelligence, we will be able to have children who will develop their own machines and other gadgets, and we will not have to depend on the West for it. This will help build the continent,” Obed Danquah opined.

He also called on government to put more effort into Technical and Vocational Education (TVET), indicating that this will make Ghanaian students multifaceted.

“Technical and vocational education is something we must all embrace in order to develop the country. Ghanaian students can multitask if they find themselves anywhere in the world,” he stated.

“Education is key to the development of every nation, and if this country will work, we need a hands-on approach,” he noted.

In all, a total of 15 students graduated from Morgan International School. The students have all been awarded scholarships to study abroad.