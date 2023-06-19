Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has taken a swipe at the High Court over its decision to hear the trial case against James Gyakye Quayson every day.

The High Court ruled for the perjury and forgery trial against Mr. Quayson to be heard every day, beginning Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

The court turned down a prayer by Quayson’s lawyer who sought to have the trial continued after the Assin North by-election slated for June 27, 2023, in which he is a candidate.

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame argued that considering the charges levelled against Quayson, he could be convicted and jailed if found guilty, hence the need for an expeditious trial.

But the ruling according to John Mahama is absurd.

“We need to vote for our brother who has sacrificed for the party, because of the hatred for Gyakye Quayson, they have dragged him to court again and are saying they are going to jail him.

Now the court is saying he should come to court everyday, even criminals who commit crimes are not treated this way. NAM 1’s case has been in court for six years now. This case is not even heard on a daily basis. And so why Gyakye? Has he committed murder? Has he stolen someone’s money. If they like, they should get him a bed in the court, even on the day of elections, if he’s not present, he will still win”.

Mr. Quayson, who was representing the Assin North constituency after the 2020 polls, was kicked out of Parliament after the Supreme Court directed Parliament to expunge his name from its record.

Mr. Quayson was dragged to court for having dual citizenship.