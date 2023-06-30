The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Chapter of the Teachers Education Workers Union (TEWU) has threatened to disrupt academic activities on campus if their dues are not paid.

The TEWU members claim that their efforts to obtain their dues from the authorities have been unsuccessful.

In an interview with Citi News, Charles Arthur, the Chairman of KNUST TEWU, stressed that their demand is for the university management to fulfil its obligation of paying the union, allowing it to effectively carry out its functions.

“It could be that management through legitimate means will have to listen to us because the monies are ours and management does not have a cause to complain that they cannot release the monies to us for us to run the union with.”

He further argued that the university management should not use the inability to distinguish between their union and another as a reason to withhold the dues.”

“The mere fact that they cannot distinguish between our union and another union should not be the basis because it is not true,” he stated.