Presidential candidate hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Hon. Alan Kyerematen is set to engage Party delegates in a series of cluster meetings throughout the country as part of his robust campaign tour to garner support for his presidential bid.

The former Trade and Industry Minister will engage every single delegate of the Party to detail his Great Transformational Plan (GTP) ahead of the Party’s November 4, 2023, Presidential primaries.

A press release, issued by Hon Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Press Secretary to Hon Kyerematen, announcing the tour said, the ground-breaking cluster delegates meetings will see the presidential hopeful engaging with over 200,000 NPP delegates.

The cluster constituency delegates meetings will also showcase Hon Kyerematen’s commitment to sharing ideas with the people and working together with them for victory in the November primaries and the national elections in 2024.

“This innovation is expected to change the dynamics of Aspirant and Delegate interactions, giving diverse delegates from different constituencies a unique opportunity to meet, fraternize, and share experiences from differing perspectives”, the release said.

The cluster engagements will commence on Monday, 3rd July 2023, from the Greater Accra Region and from there move to the other regions.

The cluster meetings with delegates are fashioned along constituencies with contiguous borders and common characteristics.

This strategic arrangement aims to maximize interaction and cooperation among party members.

They will help delegates and the presidential hopeful together, “devise winning strategies towards the A4P goal of building a strong partnership for power between the NPP and the public,” the release stated.

It added that “participation in the durbars is expected to lift the spirits of the delegates and the rank and file of the Party, renewing hope that ‘Together, We Will Win’ the 2024 General and Presidential Elections to transform the fortunes of Ghana.”

Alan Kyerematen’s profile as a former Trade and Industry Minister adds weight to his bid as a presidential candidate hopeful for the NPP, as the majority of party members see him as the best candidate to the 2024 presidential elections.