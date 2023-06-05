Koforidua Technical University (KTU) has proudly announced the winners of the prestigious Kasapreko Excellence Award for the 2023 graduating class.

Adjei Ransford Yaw and Bafflo Christian Lawyer emerged as the best engineering students in their respective fields, earning this coveted recognition.

Adjei, excelling in Electrical Engineering, was honoured with the Kasapreko Excellence Award, while Bafflo was acknowledged as the best HND Mechanical Engineering student.

To celebrate their outstanding achievements, both students were presented with a cash prize of GH₵3000, a laptop each, and a commemorative plaque. Furthermore, they have been offered the opportunity to undertake their national service at Kasapreko Company Limited.

Solomon Owusu Bonnah, the HR Manager at Kasapreko Company Limited, emphasized that the award aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by providing students with a platform to apply their knowledge practically.

He expressed, “The Excellence Award is an initiative that supports technical student graduates in Ghana, recognizing their academic excellence and providing financial support for further education or career beginnings in their chosen field. Our goal is to encourage and motivate students to excel in their studies and become leaders in their communities.”

Kasapreko firmly believes that investing in technical education is vital for national development and the growth of the manufacturing industry. Over the past five years, the company has provided graduating students from various technical schools with the opportunity to serve with them, enabling them to put their learning into practice. This initiative has yielded positive results, leading Kasapreko to express its commitment to extending the program to all technical universities across the country. Eng/Dr. Samuel Annim Ofosu, Faculty Head of the Engineering Department at KTU, expressed gratitude for Kasapreko’s generous gesture and congratulated the students who excelled in their respective courses. He stated, “We extend our thanks to the management and staff of Kasapreko for establishing this award and giving students the chance to serve with them during their national service. We hope this relationship with Kasapreko will endure.”