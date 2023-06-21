A Tamale District Court has granted bail to 21 suspects who were arrested in a renewed communal clash in Lukula, a community in the Daboya district of the Savannah Region.

On Friday, June 2, police arrested 118 people in connection with a clash believed to stem from land disputes in Lukula.

The suspects were taken to the Northern Regional Police Command for screening. After the screening, 87 of the suspects were released.

The remaining 21 suspects were remanded in police custody and appeared in court today, Monday, June 5, 2023.

They were charged with four counts: conspiracy to commit a crime, rioting with weapons, causing unlawful damage, and conspiracy to commit a crime to wit causing unlawful damage.

The defense lawyer requested bail for the suspects pending trial.

The presiding judge, His Worship Amadu Issifu, granted the bail request in the sum of GH¢6,000 each, with one surety to be justified.

The case has been adjourned to June 23, 2023.