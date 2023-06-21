Lynx Entertainment is set to premiere its fourth official production, “Prophet Baddo,” on July 21, 2023.

The four-part limited series, written by Richmond Amoako himself, tells the intense, yet humorous story of a random gentleman turned prophet in an attempt to escape his woes. The juxtaposition of desperation and faith will take viewers on a thrilling and entertaining journey.

The series features an exciting cast of seasoned actors, including Fiifi Coleman, Princess Nkrumah, Andy Tetteh, Andrew Tandoh, Henry Agbai, and more. “Prophet Baddo” is a Tigon Creative Studios production, an affiliate company of Lynx TV and Lynx Entertainment.

The series will premiere exclusively at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra on July 21, 2023, followed by a screening at the Golden Eagle Cinema in Kumasi on July 22nd. It will then be available on the Lynx TV platforms from July 23, 2023.

Speaking to the press the CEO of Lynx Entertainment Richie Mensah said: “We are excited to premiere ‘Prophet Baddo’, our fourth official production… This series is a unique blend of humour and suspense, and we are confident that it will resonate with viewers across Africa.”

Lynx Entertainment is a content production and distribution hub that kicked off operations in February 2023. The channel offers a variety of immersive content, including music, film, talk shows, documentaries, and more.

“We are committed to providing African audiences with the best possible content… With ‘Prophet Baddo’, we are delivering on that promise,” Richie added.