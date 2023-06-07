Nova Wellness Center, a leading chiropractic and wellness clinic in Ghana, honoured some patients and members of the facility as part of activities to mark its 10th anniversary.

The event, held on June 1, 2023, in Accra, brought together many patients and members who were recognized and presented with citations for their unwavering support over the years.

Speaking at the event, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nova Wellness Center, Dr. Naa Asheley Ashietey, expressed gratitude to past and present patrons for their continuous support, noting that their support has contributed immensely to the growth of the clinic in the past decade.

“On our decade anniversary, we would like to thank our patients, staff, and partners for their staunch support. Without you, this journey would not have been possible. We are proud of what we have achieved and look forward to continuing to serve our community for many more years to come,” Dr. Naa Asheley Ashietey said.

She also announced that plans are underway for the clinic to open a new branch in Kumasi to cater to patrons in the Ashanti region and northern sector of Ghana.

Established in 2013, Nova Wellness Center initially focused on providing chiropractic adjustments to help individuals manage pain and recover from spine-related injuries, all without the need for drugs or surgery. Over time, the centre has evolved into an integrative and holistic wellness destination, incorporating cutting-edge technology and innovative natural protocols to support individuals in achieving optimal well-being.

Over 5,000 patients have benefited from the centre’s commitment to integrating traditional chiropractic techniques with modern advancements, resulting in enhanced outcomes and improved overall well-being.

A member of Nova Wellness Center, Mr. Patrick Nomo, said: “I have been receiving care from the Nova Wellness Center for about eight years. My experience with the centre has been fantastic. It has helped me to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The regular adjustments help me prevent degeneration of health issues related to the spine, the nervous and immune systems. The centre is always my first place of call when I experience health issues.”

The theme chosen for the clinic’s 10th anniversary is “A Decade of Empowering Our Community to Live Anew through Excellent Service and Innovation.”

Other activities lined up for the yearlong 10th anniversary include a health walk, a health lecture tour, and a monumental gift unveiling at the Nyame Dua Children’s Home in Accra.