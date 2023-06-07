The 2020 Presidential Candidate for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Brigitte Dzogbenuku, has described the late author, Professor Ama Ata Aidoo, as a woman with an interesting perspective on life.

“I like her writing, and we studied some of her books in school, so getting to meet her in person was exciting and a good experience for me. I also have a mentoring organization that mentors young girls, and I have on several occasions brought her to chat with the young girls and talk about her books and life. She had a very interesting perspective on life,” she added.

Ms. Dzogbenuku said this in an interview with Citi News in Accra on Wednesday when a book of condolence was opened for the late Professor Aidoo at the W.E.B. Dubois Center.

She said the late professor left a legacy that needed to be embraced by the youth, particularly. “If you look at her history and where she came from, she wasn’t born a legend. She made herself a legend because she came from very humble beginnings. So each one of us can learn from her and do the same by making an impact on our communities and the people around us, no matter our background.”

The family of the late literary legend will receive mourners from Wednesday to Friday, June 9, 2023. Professor Aidoo passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.